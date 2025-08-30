Second Line Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

