Second Line Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wit LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97,020.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 418,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 418,157 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $91.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.