1,277 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Purchased by Second Line Capital LLC

Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:PM opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.