H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT Shares Sold by Yiheng Capital Management L.P.

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,737 shares during the period. H World Group makes up 1.6% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H World Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 480.0%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.46%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

