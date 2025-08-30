Twin Tree Management LP Has $18.13 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1,758.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $589.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $600.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $550.60 and its 200 day moving average is $508.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

