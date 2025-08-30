Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,420,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Tema Etfs LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 165.2% during the first quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,638.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $493.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.50 and its 200 day moving average is $454.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,896 shares of company stock worth $13,603,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

