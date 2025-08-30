16,553 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Bought by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 3.6% of Night Squared LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $492.73 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $538.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.99 and a 200-day moving average of $426.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $518.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.75.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

