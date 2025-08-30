Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9%

Mastercard stock opened at $595.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.69.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.93.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

