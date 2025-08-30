Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 12 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ServiceNow by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,464,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

NOW stock opened at $918.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $945.88 and its 200 day moving average is $925.54. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,744.15. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,302 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

