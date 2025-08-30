Night Squared LP Invests $4.06 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Night Squared LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,586 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.4% of Night Squared LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $356.70 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

