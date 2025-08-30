Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading 100% Higher – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) was up 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 6,474,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,265% from the average daily volume of 474,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

