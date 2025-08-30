Brasada Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,175 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Eaton by 606.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 880,656 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $231,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $349.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.10 and a 200 day moving average of $320.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

