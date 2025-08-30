Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.8% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE GS opened at $745.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $753.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $716.96 and a 200-day moving average of $624.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

