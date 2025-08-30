Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.07). 557,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 625% from the average session volume of 76,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80. The company has a market cap of £3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.27.

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders.

