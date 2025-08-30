Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 910,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,545,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 17.6%

The company has a market cap of £14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.76.

About Argo Blockchain

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

