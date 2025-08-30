Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 910,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,545,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
Argo Blockchain Trading Up 17.6%
The company has a market cap of £14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.76.
About Argo Blockchain
We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.