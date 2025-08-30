Centric Wealth Management Sells 2,120 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Centric Wealth Management lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,845 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $136,753,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day moving average is $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

