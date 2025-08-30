Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $57.13 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534,844 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $57,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,363,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,156,000 after buying an additional 865,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $277,989,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

