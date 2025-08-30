Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562,083 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $48,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 548,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,577,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,594,000 after acquiring an additional 437,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.