The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Purchased by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 396.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 6.6% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,746. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

NYSE PGR opened at $247.03 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.10.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

