Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $59.70 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,449,860 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lam Research worth $59,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after buying an additional 436,998 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 893.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.