Certior Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Certior Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 1.2% of Certior Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after buying an additional 871,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,063,000 after acquiring an additional 293,442 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 230,924 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 587,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,720,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.7%

ARCC stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

