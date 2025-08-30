Ashford Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.54 and a 1-year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

