American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 847,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Tower were worth $184,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in American Tower by 15.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.4% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AMT opened at $203.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

