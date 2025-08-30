MAIL RU GROUP (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) vs. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Head-To-Head Comparison

MAIL RU GROUP (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAIL RU GROUP and Akamai Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAIL RU GROUP $1.58 billion N/A -$401.22 million N/A N/A Akamai Technologies $3.99 billion 2.84 $504.92 million $2.82 28.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MAIL RU GROUP.

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MAIL RU GROUP has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MAIL RU GROUP and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAIL RU GROUP 0 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies 4 9 7 1 2.24

Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $92.39, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than MAIL RU GROUP.

Profitability

This table compares MAIL RU GROUP and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAIL RU GROUP N/A N/A N/A Akamai Technologies 10.40% 14.26% 6.50%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats MAIL RU GROUP on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAIL RU GROUP

VK International Public Joint-Stock Company operates as a technology company in Russia and internationally. It operates through Social Platforms and Media Content, EdTech, Technologies for Business, and Ecosystem Services and Other Business Lines segments. The company’s projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, productivity, devices, media and entertainment, app stores, messengers, social services, and ecosystem services. It also provides marketing and advertising, communications and productivity, cloud data, analytics, authorization and registration, finances, HR, and social projects solutions for businesses; cloud platforms and data management, corporate communication services, tax monitoring platform, and other corporate software solutions; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. It enables users to communicate, play, listen to music, watch, and create videos, and receive professional training and skills. The company was formerly known as VK Company Limited and changed its name to VK International Public Joint-Stock Company in August 2023. VK International Public Joint-Stock Company was founded in 1998 and is based in Kaliningrad, Russia.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

