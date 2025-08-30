Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTI opened at $318.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $320.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

