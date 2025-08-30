Activest Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Activest Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 272,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VWO stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

