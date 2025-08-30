KMT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

KMT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Home Depot comprises 0.2% of KMT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $405.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.