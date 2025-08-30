Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.15.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

