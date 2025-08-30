Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Purchased by Public Investment Fund

Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,372 shares during the quarter. Public Investment Fund owned about 1.64% of Bloom Energy worth $74,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,010,000 after purchasing an additional 821,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,141 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,352 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,418,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,326 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $211,163.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,292.96. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996,817.57. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.33 and a beta of 3.28. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

