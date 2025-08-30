24,697 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Bought by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. Darden Restaurants comprises about 3.0% of Night Squared LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,645.76. This represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $207.02 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.98 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

