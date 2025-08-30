Night Squared LP Buys New Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE SPOT opened at $683.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 165.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $319.07 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $701.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.75.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.