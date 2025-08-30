FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $210.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $212.14.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

