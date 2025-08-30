JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Price Up 17.8% – Here’s What Happened

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.66) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). Approximately 4,164,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).
JTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,275.
JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.
