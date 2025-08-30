Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.56 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.56 ($0.12). Approximately 437,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 123,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

Aura Energy Stock Up 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of £86.71 million, a P/E ratio of -20,824.20 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.53.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

