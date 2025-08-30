Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading 18.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 246,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 140,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

