JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.95). 38,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 348,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.95).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total transaction of £10,336.46. Also, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £20,672.03. Insiders sold a total of 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

