Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB) versus First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Financial Review

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fifth District Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth District Bancorp 10.10% 2.01% 0.49% First Bancorp 17.65% 8.96% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth District Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Bancorp 0 2 2 1 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fifth District Bancorp and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $53.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given First Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Fifth District Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and First Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth District Bancorp $19.29 million 4.01 -$1.08 million $0.51 27.25 First Bancorp $537.14 million 4.21 $76.21 million $2.34 23.33

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth District Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Fifth District Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth District Bancorp

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, it offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

