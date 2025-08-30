Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 710,083 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $58,160,848.90.

On Monday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 323,713 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.19, for a total transaction of $72,249,504.47.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $22,462,974.65.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 187,815 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total transaction of $40,671,338.25.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 178,949 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total transaction of $39,576,360.84.

On Monday, June 30th, Frank Slootman sold 217,432 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $48,656,932.96.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Frank Slootman sold 294,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $63,910,421.25.

On Friday, June 27th, Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $68,184,434.92.

On Thursday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,152.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $555,847,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $725,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 346.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

