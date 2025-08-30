Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.86 and last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 9710893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.