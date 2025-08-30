Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.86 and last traded at $79.86, with a volume of 9710893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

