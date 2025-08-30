CSX Corporation $CSX Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.