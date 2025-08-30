Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 46.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shot up 46.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,473,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 384,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
