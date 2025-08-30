92,755 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Acquired by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after purchasing an additional 363,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CME Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,260,000 after purchasing an additional 621,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CME Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CME Group by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,935 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $266.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.75 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.64 and a 200 day moving average of $269.22.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

