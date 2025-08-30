Junto Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,673,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Fastenal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In other news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

