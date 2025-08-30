Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Stock Holdings Cut by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 1.1% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.