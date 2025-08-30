International Paper Company $IP Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for 2.1% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $19,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in International Paper by 1.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -497.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,850.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

