Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $171,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,319,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $458.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $465.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.57. The firm has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

