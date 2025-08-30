Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $87,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 293,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. JP Morgan Cazenove decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

