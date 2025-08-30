Critical Review: American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Noble Gas 0 5 4 1 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grid Dynamics and American Noble Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.99%. American Noble Gas has a consensus target price of $18.48, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and American Noble Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $350.57 million 2.00 $4.04 million $0.19 43.63 American Noble Gas $19.50 billion 3.57 $3.16 billion $0.77 21.83

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. American Noble Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics 4.37% 1.89% 1.64% American Noble Gas 16.42% 29.41% 18.82%

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Grid Dynamics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

