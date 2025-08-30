Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM is Texas Bank & Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Texas Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.6% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 110,772 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

