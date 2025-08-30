Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) versus Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Critical Contrast

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 9.24% 28.05% 9.94% Shimano 7.53% 4.23% 3.89%

Risk & Volatility

Acushnet has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

53.1% of Acushnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Acushnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acushnet and Shimano”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.46 billion 1.83 $214.30 million $3.74 20.46 Shimano $2.98 billion 3.26 $503.78 million $0.26 42.63

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than Acushnet. Acushnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acushnet and Shimano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 1 5 1 0 2.00 Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acushnet presently has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Acushnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Shimano.

Dividends

Acushnet pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Acushnet pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shimano pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Acushnet has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Acushnet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Acushnet beats Shimano on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

